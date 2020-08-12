CoDA Fellowship – developing healthy and loving relationships

CODA Fellowship is a worldwide fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop new and renewed healthy and loving relationships with oneself and others.

AND each week, a local group of Co-Dependents Anonymous, meets at the Norwegian church in Albir, Calle Mart, 8, on Mondays from 7pm.

A group spokesperson explained that CoDA is a programme to develop healthy relationships.

“Codependents often use others as their source of identity, value and well-being, and as a means to restore emotional losses from childhood.

“Some may also have used other addictions to cope with their codependence.”

Codependency is a deeply rooted, compulsive behaviour that is born out of moderately or sometimes extremely dysfunctional family systems – for some also where addictions and abuse existed, they added.

Apparently, codependent behaviour can present itself in various forms, being over controlling, having difficulty expressing feelings, needs and wants, dedicating oneself to the well-being of others, causing harm to themselves, people pleasing, being highly critical of themselves and others, difficult in letting others get close for fear of rejection, confrontation or experiencing anger.

CoDA is an anonymous recovery programme that works with a structure of 12 Steps for individual work, preferably with a sponsor (a fellow codependent that has experience in own recovery) and weekly meetings.

The only requirement to join the meeting is having a desire for healthy and loving relationships.

To find out more, email is albircoda@gmail.com or visit coda.org