Cartagena Police punish 40 people for not following mandatory mask rules

Forty complaints have been logged by Cartagena police as they clamp down on those who fail to comply with mandatory mask regulations.

THE Local Police of Cartagena have been a visual presence on the beaches within the area, and the rest of municipality, as they continue their surveillance to ensure residences and visitors are upholding Covid-19 rules.

The 40 complaints were logged against those who were either not wearing a mask, or misusing the way in which it is meant to be worn.

These strict sanctions were made in addition to 427 others filed since July 13, when it was obligatory to wear a mask in public spaces.