THE UK has officially plunged into recession for the first time in 11 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics revealed the economy shrank 20.4 per cent between April and June compared with the first three months of the year. Officials said the economy bounced back in June as government restrictions on movement started to ease. The UK has been tipped into the ‘largest recession on record,’ according to the official figures charting the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy.

A Downing Street statement is expected at some time today, please check back for an update to this breaking news story.