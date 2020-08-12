Benidorm Debra keeping spirits high in Spain’s major holiday resort as she films how SAFE it is on the Costa Blanca

Teen star sensation Benidorm Debra continues to keep spirits high in Spain’s major holiday resort as she films how safe Benidorm and Spain is for holidaymakers

Teen sensation, known as Benidorm Debra, became a household name overnight during Spain’s State of Emergency earlier in the year, even attracting the eye of Britain’s Got Talent.

Debra, during the lockdown, made a daily video which she posted to her own Youtube channel lifting the spirits of the residents of Benidorm on a daily basis, this soon spread all across Spain and the United Kingdom.

-- Advertisement --



Now young Debra has reverted to making her own video’s for her channel clearly demonstrating how safe her home town Benidorm is and the videos looking at her Youtube video statistics are going worldwide whilst she does a grand job.

As thousands of ex-pats and residents in the UK face quarantine regulations, as well as having thousands of holiday and flights cancelled Debra campaigns on behalf of Benidorm.

Fan, Ian Platt, told the Euro Weekly News today: “She is a ray of sunshine, she saw us through lockdown with her cheeky smile and videos and now she’s doing a fantastic job highlighting how safe Benidorm really is too – somebody should tell Boris Johnson to take an hour off and watch her footage, he might come to sense, he could sit and watch it with a slice of cake with that clown Dominic Cummings”

Debra’s latest videos are called BENIDORM THE PLACE TO BE