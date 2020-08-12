Virgen de la Cruz – Celebrations continue in Benalmadena

COUNCILLORS for celebrations in Benalmadena have presented the contests being held to celebrate the Virgen de la Cruz festival.

“This 2020, as a consequence of the pandemic, we cannot celebrate as usual, we do want to continue the festival in honour of the Patron Saint of Benalmadena Pueblo, the Virgen de la Cruz,” Councillor Ramirez explained.

Photography and balcony decorating contests will take place. The electing of a Queen of the Virgen de la Cruz will not take place this year, however, people can get involved in competing to be the best dressed ‘Romeros and Romeras’ by submitting photographs dressed in Romeran clothing to festejos@benalmadena.es . All images submitted will be posted on Facebook page ‘Benalmadena Fiestas y Tradiciones’ the six most liked images will be named winners.

“The Fast Painting Contest will be held on August 15 from 9am to 2pm, and we have decided to maintain it because each participating artist will carry out their work outdoors maintaining safe distances and other hygiene measures.”

There will be two categories: Adult and Child. In the adult category there will be three prizes: €200, €100 and €70. All children receive an accrediting diploma.