Beaches safer than ever

THE territorial delegate for Tourism, Nuria Rodríguez, wishes to encourage “undecided” tourists to enjoy the Costa del Sol’s beaches, which are “safer than ever”.

This has been pointed out by Rodríguez, who has visited the some of the beaches this Wednesday, August 12, that already have the distinctive ‘Andalusia Segura’, promoted by the Ministry of Tourism for the sector and that from June 8 also applies to the community’s beaches. In total, 60 per cent of the coast bears this seal.

Specifically, in Fuengirola, there are four beaches, in Benalmadena, 17 beaches, and in Mijas, three beaches among many more.

“This distinction can give confidence and security to visitors and tourists who are still undecided about whether or not to come to the beaches … who do not doubt that it is still the idyllic destination as usual but now safer than never”, announced Rodríguez.