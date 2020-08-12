TERRITORIAL delegate for tourism, regeneration, justice and local administration, Nuria Rodriguez, visited the beaches of Algarrobo Costa, two of almost 70 beaches on the Malaga coast now awarded with the “Andalusia Segura”.

The award promoted by the Ministry of Tourism has now been granted to 68 beaches, in addition to the two in Algarrobo, Nerja, 15, Torrox, six, and Velez-Malaga, eight, and many more along the coast, promoting beaches as ‘safer than ever’.

Award for Algarrobo beach – Beaches now safer than ever

Credit – Twitter