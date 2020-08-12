Anti-sonar weapon pulled from sea just off Roquetas beach

THE Spanish Navy has recovered an anti-sonar weapon discovered under the sea just off Roquetas de Mar’s Salinas beach.

The Navy reported that a scuba diver came across the device on Sunday August 9 and reported the find to the Guardia Civil, who in turn activated the established protocol for this kind of situation.

The Guardia alerted the Navy Maritime Action Surveillance and Operations Centre, or COVAM, in Cartagena.

Through COVAM the Maritime Action Admiral sent a team specialising in underwater bomb disposals and divers specialising in disabling mines from the naval Anti-Mine Measures Divers Unit to locate and recover the device, thereby “eliminating the danger” and “minimising the environmental impact.”

Also collaborating on the operation was the Guardia Civil and members of the 112 Emergencies service.

Devices like the one found in Roquetas’ waters were launched from submarines to confuse sonar and the identification of a target.