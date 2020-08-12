Another setback for Teulada-Moraira’s Social-Cultural centre

TEULADA-MORAIRA councillors recently celebrated their first normal, non-virtual plenary meeting since lockdown.

During the meeting, transmitted live on the town hall’s social media, one of the most important topics discussed was the decision to rescind the local government’s contract with the construction company building the town’s proposed social-cultural centre.

After the contractors took the unilateral decision to cease activity on March 5, the town hall ordered the company to restart work within 10 days. Instead, the State of Alarm was decreed on March 14 and work was never resumed.

The construction company has now been given 10 days in which to take action and, should work not resume, the contract will be definitively terminated.

The town hall will then put a new contract out to tender, a process that could take months, municipal sources revealed.

The €1 million was approved by the Partido Popular predecessors to the present Compromis-PSOE-Non-aligned coalition that now controls the town hall.

The proposed building occupies the site of the former municipal swimming pool, and at the time was opposed by Teulada-Moraira’s opposition parties.