All Arrivals to Northern Italy from Spain, Greece and Malta will Require Coronavirus Tests from Today

Italy has tightened up its controls on travellers and has joined the long list of countries in the Schengen area that apply major restrictions or vetoes to tourism in Spain.

The Emilia Romagna region, in the north, will request coronavirus tests for all those who arrive there from Spain, Greece and Malta as of today, a measure that the Government of Giuseppe Conte is considering extending to all of Italy.

At the moment, the obligation to undergo a Covid-19 test is limited to just this area of ​​Italy, whose capital is Bologna. The president of the regional council, Stefano Bonaccini, confirmed yesterday in a statement that travellers who land from Spain will have to take the test within 24 hours of arrival. In case the result is positive, they will keep a quarantine of two weeks.

The wave of tourist vetoes to Spain does not stop. It is proving increasingly difficult to find a European country that does not restrict tourism in Spain. And this, for a country that last year received 83 million foreign visitors and whose GDP depends 12% on tourism, has a devastating effect. Yesterday, Germany included Madrid and the Basque Country in the list of regions to which it advises against travelling except for essential trips, thus joining Catalonia, Aragon and Navarra.