The second ecotourist tour, organised by the San Fulgencio Tourist Department, saw 35 people taken to the beautiful scenic route surrounding the Sierra del Molar.

WITH Covid-19 hygiene and sanitary measures taken into consideration, 35 people were taken on a journey to learn about the wildlife, natural heritage and even to practice stargazing, without a night sky filled with light pollution.

Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter, has expressed his delight at the great reception these tours have had, which gives neighbours and visitors the chance to “discover San Fulgencio and its surroundings, with all the beauty and opportunities it has to offer”, he added.

The San Fulgencio Tourist Department has organised a total of six ecotourist routes. The remaining four will take place between September and December, and new dates will be announced shortly.

To answer any question about upcoming events, San Fulgencio Tourist Office is located in Amsterdam street in Urbanisation La Marina, with opening hours Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:30. It can also be contacted by phone (96 679 00 21) or email (sanfulgencio@touristinfo.net).