Taking no chances

POLICE swooped on bars, discos and nightspots throughout the Valencia region last weekend, checking compliance with anti-coronavirus regulations.

As they did the previous weekend, officers from all police forces and the Guardia Civil carried out controls in principal tourist areas in Valencia, Alicante and Castellon provinces.

The Generalitat police’s Night-time Venues Unit inspected 158 establishments last weekend, resulting in fineable offences on 33 occasions for ignoring Covid-19 health and safety regulations or breaching laws covering nightspots, leisure activities and public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Policia Nacional unit seconded to the Generalitat identified 420 people and 121 vehicles. They also had to remind 415 individuals of the obligation to wear facemasks and keep their distance from others. These warnings resulted in 48 fines.

Sixty-six establishments were inspected in Valencia City, Cullera and Gandia, with a subsequent nine fines.

Another 60 night-time venues were inspected in Alicante province, resulting in 10 fines in Benidorm, San Juan de Alicante, Elche and Alicante City.

In Castellon, 32 pubs, clubs and discos were inspected in Benicarlo, Alcossebre, Torreblanca, Peñiscola, Benicassim and Castellon City, fining 14 establishments.

These figures correspond to fines and inspections by police forces attached to the Generalitat, the regional government said, without taking into account operations by other security forces.