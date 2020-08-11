Spanish Government Offer “No Comment” In Relation To Potential Lockdown Claims For Spain

The Spanish government in Spain’s Madrid have issued a “no further comment” in relation to potential lockdown claims in Spain.

Spain’s government have been in direct dialogue with the Euro Weekly News for the last 48 hours, as we pushed them on answers, as they wish to deny a previous article.

The article, that came to to the attention of Spain’s government, caused outrage on social media channels, as it laid out the plans revealed of ‘in the event’ Coronavirus continues to spread after initially being contained, and how it was being been monitored, and the alleged behind closed doors plans ahead.

The article, that came from an ‘off the cuff’ meeting and conversation has been denied by the Spanish parliament although they offered “no comment” to further questions posed to them in regards to questions to what they actually deny.

The Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación was requested the following by both telephone and email communications stated below:

“What we need before the publication of denial stated, what parts are actually in denial?

Please be assured, we support the Spanish government, but we also need to inform our readers what part you are denying?

Are you denying all parts of the plan in the article? If so what actual plans are in place? What plans do the government have or do they not have a plan?

Are you denying that members of parliament are not on holiday on the Costa del Sol for instance?

Would you say then the government has no plans in place for another outbreak? – that seems unlikely, people are very concerned.

We look forward to your reply, giving you the full opportunity to respond to what parts of the mentioned article you deny and positive response of the way forward as Covid-19 numbers increase.

Finally, would it be possible to have an interview with Prime Minister Mr Pedro Sanchez where he can let us know his plans and we can relay them to the large expat population in Spain?”

The email was followed up with a phone call to the Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación offices and a government authority employee, who requested not to be named, we posed the same questions too, who replied:

“Ok you have my email, yes, we just wish to deny.”

To which we asked:

“But do you wish to deny all the claims and the whole article or certain parts, please advise, what it is it you wish to deny? You have all the questions by return on email, all we request is what you actually deny and claim are not correct? What is the plan, if our information is not correct? And does the government actually not have a plan then?”

The employee who wishes not to be named replied: “I will ask the Secretaría and send him your questions by WHATSAPP and email, I am just relaying the message, I have no political views or comments to make, I am just a civil servant, but I will ask the questions for you but please don’t print my name.”

Several minutes later the employee for the Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación came back by telephone to say:

“No comment, we do not wish to discuss any of this further, our full response and the official reply is no comment.”

The Euro Weekly News thanked the government spokesman, despite being shocked, as they wouldn’t state what they wished to deny and refused to answer any of the polite questions put forward to them.

Meanwhile, whilst we failed to get any clarification from the Spanish government to what they wished to deny, or what plans they may have ahead if they are in denial of the ‘leaked plans’ – Coronavirus figures continue to soar across Spain, with a reported 8,000 cases between Friday and yesterday (Monday).

Congress in Madrid resits in September after the summer holiday period, with many topics and questions on the agenda for sure.

Coronavirus is spiralling and the government’s ERTE scheme for those unable currently to be employed is set to end on September 30.

Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol today were quite shocked by the no comment response from the government as British lawyer Paul Mohammed responded:

“Personally I think you have touched a raw nerve, that’s my personal opinion, I saw you took some ‘stick’ on social media over the weekend, but isn’t that what you journalists do? For the government to request a denial, then wish when asked, what they deny, with a ‘no comment answer’ is a little strange.”

Political follower, John Smythe said: “Of course they have a plan, what government wouldn’t have in the modern world? They have figures rising again, ever since lockdown release and they know lockdown worked – I read the plan you published and thought it was very feasible, it clearly shocked a few, but the plan was well thought out, if it is the case, then it’s quite a good plan in my opinion.

“The government will have to be planning ahead, they have schools returning, ERTE set to end on September 30, you can’t end that if Covid-19 is on the spread again, possibly will we see Congress recalled early this year? Plans are one thing, but decrees need to be voted through.

“As for the ‘no comment’ I am very surprised indeed, you would feel they would have more to say wouldn’t you?” said John.

Whilst the Spanish government remain tight-lipped on future plans to contain the rise in Covid-19 infections, and without dispelling the actual ‘leaked stated plans’ some expat residents do feel concerned and wish to be pre-warned and feel the government hold too much back until they have to.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Spain’s Health Minister has stated himself the possibility of imposing new confinements where necessary to control transmission still remain.

The controls of locking down regions and restricting travel are clearly at the foremost of his mind as he said at his latest press conference, to assess the evolution of the pandemic.

Spanish health minister Fernando Simón announced to the press conference:

“Confinement is one of the responses that can be given to the increase in infections in a given place.”

It’s a sentiment totally in line with politicians across many countries and what formed the first phase of the previously revealed plans on Sunday. We will leave it to our readers to decide the understanding of “no comment.”