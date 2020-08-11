Setback for Malaga cruise ships

The communication published a few days ago by the International Cruise Lines Association (CLIA) on the extension of the suspension of cruise activity until the end of October, constitutes a new setback for the return of tourist ships to the port of Malaga.

And although this association that brings together the main cruise companies refers only to this new delay for ocean routes with departures from the United States, tax movements in the vast majority of European ports will also be affected by this decision.

With very few ships already sailing and with outbreaks of infection aboard some of them. An example is that of the Norwegian shipping company Hurtigruten that detected a few days ago positive COVID-19 results in crew and passengers on two of its ships.

With quite a few itineraries already planned for northern Europe and with Italy giving the green light for the arrival of the cruise ships, the Malaga stopovers of these ships seem to be waiting.