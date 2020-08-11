A SECOND PCR test on a resident at the Santa Llucia care home in Denia, gave a negative result.

An earlier test had given a false positive and further examination revealed that there was not even “minimal” presence of the coronavirus, the Residencia Santa Llucia announced.

-- Advertisement --



As the viral load was very weak and the resident had no symptoms, it was decided to repeat the rest, whose reassuring results were passed on to Denia town hall, which runs the Residencia.

None of Santa Llucia’s 79 residents is infected, stressed the town hall, which also confirmed that all the cleaning staff have also tested negative for the virus.

There have been two contagions amongst the care home staff, the first of which was detected on Monday last week when the worker called in sick, explaining that she had Covid-19 symptoms.

Emergency procedures were immediately put in place, with residents isolated in their rooms and visits cancelled.

A total of 143 PCR tests were carried out, detecting one more employee with mild symptoms who is now in quarantine.