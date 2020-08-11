Rock Against Cancer returns to the stage

THE 5th Edition of the charity festival Rock Against Cancer takes place in Torrevieja next month with national and international groups.

THE best tribute acts will take to the stage, including Attitude For Destruction BCN – Guns N’ Roses Tribute, Almost ACDC DK, Bryan Adams tribute from dk, Control Stone Rock, The Dirties Sixx, Hell hates, Toppersthlm and John W Ward among others.

-- Advertisement --



Attitude For Destruction BCN – Guns N’ Roses Tribute have shared the stage in previous projects throughout Spain and Europe with Saxon, Motorhead, Rosendo, Hamlet, Graham Bonnet, Letz Zep, Dr. Feelgood, Michael Schencker Group, Toy Dolls.

After more than five years of activity as Appetite For Illusion, the band said they “decided to take a definitive step forward with Attitude For Destruction’, an experience created by and for real fans”.

A raw and direct interpretation, the festival boasts a ‘consolidated and robust line-up’ plus a show based on the ‘sound and attitude of the band’s golden age 1986- to 1993, with an extensive repertoire that ranges from their best known songs to others for more die hard fans.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/AttitudeForDestructionBCNWeb