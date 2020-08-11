A small devoted, enthusiastic and hardy band of RNA Torrevieja Branch shipmates endured the heat to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Black TOT Day’ on the Plaza Playa Flamenca promenade, on July 31.

THE shipmates forwent the traditional banding together around the messdeck table in favour of wearing masks as they embraced the current social distancing rules whilst partaking in the time-honoured rituals.

The tradition of issuing a Tot of rum to each sailor started in 1740 by Vice Admiral Edward Vernon as a measure to help the wellbeing of all Royal Naval Sailors before ending on the July 31 1970, also for the sailor’s wellbeing, much to the dismay of many, hence the day was forever known as ‘Black Tot Day’.

As Royal Naval tradition dictates, a Bottle of ‘British Navy Pusser’s Rum’ was duly piped aboard and presented to the ‘Rum Bosun’ for each shipmate’s ration to be added to the ‘Rum Fanny’; the Rum Bosun then transformed the Rum Tot into ‘Grog’ with the adding of an equal measure of water.

The traditional residue in the Rum Fanny was duly dished out in equal proportioned to each shipmate for the traditional final toast proposed of “The Queen, God Bless Her”.

