Revealing Teulada-Moraira’s secrets

MORE than 500 entries were received for Teulada-Moraira’s photography competition.

On the theme of Share Teulada-Moraira’s hidden secrets, the competition organised by the town hall’s Tourism and Communication departments asked participants for photos representing the facets that represent Teulalada-Moraira, whether nature, architecture, gastronomy or traditions.

Participants could upload as many photos as they wished to Instagram in a competition that began in early March but whose deadline was extended until July owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

Prizes for first, second, third and fourth place were provided by local businesses, thanks to the local business owners’ association AECO.

The town hall and collaborators thanked all those who took part for their “efforts, creativity and originality” in capturing the images that symbolised Teulada-Moraira for them.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the large number of participants whose photographs have shown what our municipality has to offer,” Tourism councillor Adrian Ruiz admitted afterwards.