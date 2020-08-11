Resources under diagnosis in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall is assessing its Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.

Agenda 2030 is global commitment to eradicating poverty and achieving sustainable development by 2030 “ensuring that no-one is left behind” according to the UN.

The Sustainable Development Goals are intended as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

In Teulada-Moraira, the assessment process is in the hands of the town hall’s Environment department and will determine the progress being made on reaching targets.

This is being carried with a SWOT strategic planning technique that will identify Teulada-Moraira’s existing resources that could be used in each area under examination or allocated to related activities.

“Citizen Participation is essential as local knowledge, information, suggestions and proposals are all involved,” the town hall explained.