Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol Shocked to Discover People Buying €40 Doctors Note to Flout Mask Law

Reports are flooding in of British ex-pats being made aware that for a €40 euro doctors note it is possible to flout the mask law.

Doctors surgeries are apparently full of ‘mask dodgers’ who have suddenly developed asthma and don’t mind paying the €40 for the prescription, they then go a chemist and buy the inhaler, around €6 for Ventolin. After that, they can walk freely along the paseo, go into shops, drink at bars and restaurants ‘Mask Free’- putting us, the general public, at risk.

The Spanish police are unaware at this time about this latest fraud but hopefully, this article will cause then to check further should they observe anyone not wearing a mask. it was a nurse from a local practice that sounded the alarm when she noticed what looked liked perfectly fit youths/teenagers suddenly filling the waiting room. Out they would pop with a prescription for the inhaler, time after time, it’s turning into something of a craze apparently!

Bill Evans, a retired teacher from Wales said: “Ridiculous that is, fools they are if they think they are being clever. Just because they seem to suffer less doesn’t mean its ok to put all of us in danger. They need a good clip round the ****** ear! I’ve heard about these ‘COVID’ parties, they should be arrested for it, that’ll stop em, nutcases!”.

Walking down the paseo last night did however show something- only about two-thirds of people were wearing masks, they cant all be ill!