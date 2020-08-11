Record temperatures

The coast of Malaga registered a record water temperature on Monday August 10.

-- Advertisement --



The measurements made by scientists from the Mediterranean Group on Climate Change of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) have shown 26.6 degrees on the beach of Fuengirola, which is a milestone since these daily measurements began in 1984 and which surpasses the previous record in August 2013 by one degree.

Despite the fact that August usually registers the highest temperatures in the surface water of the sea, the measurements carried out these days on the Malaga coastline represent a significant anomaly. The average water temperature on the Malaga coastline in August, obtained from the IEO historical series, is 21.3 degrees, so the temperature recorded this Monday in Fuengirola represents an increase of 5.3 degrees above the average for this month.

The east wind is responsible for the increase in water temperature on the Malaga coast, causing surface waters, heated by the sun, to accumulate on the coast.