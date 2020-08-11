Pulpi urges public to postpone parties until pandemic situation improves

PULPI council has urged residents and visitors to the municipality to postpone parties and celebrations until the pandemic situation improves.

The local authority put out the request on Tuesday following a meeting of the Emergencies Plan made up of representatives of the Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, Red Cross, the municipal health centre and Town Hall representatives, as well as representatives of local businesses.

The meeting discussed the current Covid-19 situation in the locality, concerns about the effect of the appearance of more cases and possible action to minimise the risks of infections.

The decision to strongly recommend putting back holding parties or celebrating occasions like weddings, Christenings and birthdays was, the council said, because “as we all know, at these events we relax the safety measures and they are, and have been, the cause of infections.”

Also decided at the meeting was launching a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of complying with health authority safety recommendations, beefed up Local Police and Guardia Civil actions on preventing concentrations of people and gatherings to drink and party in public places, and asking the Government Sub-delegation to reinforce the municipal Guardia Civil personnel.

Another agreed move is to request the Junta de Andalucia provides the Local Police and Guardia Civil with more exhaustive information about positive cases of the virus in Pulpi in order to better control the corresponding self-isolations, while ensuring full confidentiality and data protection.

Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia brought the meeting to a close calling on the public to be aware and to do their bit.

“We have to paddle in the same direction and we all have the same goal, which is to look out for the health and economy of Pulpi residents”, he said.

“I am sure difficult times await us and we have to be prepared to face them”, the Mayor warned.