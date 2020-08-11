Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘thrown under bus for William’ in New Book ‘Finding Freedom’

THE newly released book ‘Finding Freedom’ details Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s journey with the Royal Family.

Explosive revelations about life in the ‘firm’ have been released in a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ book that is now available and describes how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were treated by the Royals and their courtiers while they were in the UK.

-- Advertisement --



However, Palace insiders have described the book as ‘score settling’ after Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family for a life in Los Angeles after suddenly announcing their intentions in January. The book also offers new insights into Harry falling out with William, which allegedly started when his older brother referred to Meghan as ‘this girl’ and voiced concerns that he might be rushing the romance.

A paragraph from the book mentions that on one occasion the Duchess of Sussex was advised not to wear a necklace with her and Prince Harry’s initials on because it would ‘encourage new headlines.’ Meghan, 39, wore the €250 14-carat gold ‘M and H’ chain during a trip to her local florist in the early days of the couple’s relationship.

The authors also say Harry ‘felt people working with his brother had put things out there to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus.’