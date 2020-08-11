Patron Saint’s fest to go ahead

ALMUÑECAR would have begun celebrating its festivities this past Sunday, August 9, in honour of its patron saint, Virgen de la Antigua, however, due to the pandemic, events have been suspended.

“From the Town Hall and other groups we intend that these dates do not go unnoticed and for this, we have developed a special programme for these days,” as stated by the Councillor of Festivities and Culture, Alberto García Gilabert.

-- Advertisement --



García Gilabert has presented the special programme of the 2020 festivities that will run until August 15 and under the motto: ‘Volveremos a juntarnos’ or ‘We will get together again’ with a festive atmosphere in honour of the Virgen, “so we have decided to carry out this programme in which the streets, shops and restaurants of Almuñecar, which will be filled with life and joy”, he said.

Two stages will be installed, located in Plaza de la Constitución and Plaza Madrid, where you can enjoy live music for free as brass bands will be animating the nights from 8pm. to 10pm