Old Quarter patrols in Altea

EIGHT young assistants, all under 30, are currently touring Altea’s Old Quarter, advising residents and visitors on Covid-19 safety measures.

Operating in two groups of four, they will be reminding members of public of the need to wear masks indoors and out, to respect social distancing, avoid crowds and, where possible, to walk always on the right.

The town hall’s Tourism and Employment Promotion councillors Xelo Gonzalez and Maria Antonia Lavios have combined guaranteeing health and safety and at the same time, providing employment.

“We are helping our young people to enter the employment market, providing them with the chance to work and add to their CVs so that later there will be more job opportunities for them,” Lavios said.

All can speak foreign languages or have previously been involved with the tourist sector, Gonzalez revealed.

“Aware of the need to comply with anti-coronavirus measures, we have taken on these eight people so that they can help to make Altea even safer, the councillor added.