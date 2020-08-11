Nine arrests for brutal mugging outside Aguadulce nightspot

GUARDIA Civil have made nine arrests for a brutal mugging outside an Aguadulce nightspot.

The detainees, aged between 15 and 24, face charges for violently robbing two young men in the early hours of the morning back in July.

The attackers whacked the pair repeatedly with the pole of a beach umbrella to steal their mobile phones, cash and other items of value.

Fear of reprisals from the group of delinquents made the victims initially hesitant to report the crime, the Guardia Civil revealed. But a detailed investigation into what happened, interviews with witnesses and the information provided by the two victims led to the identification of the suspects.

The Guardia reported that the youngsters under arrest have records for similar incidents and that they have admitted to the Aguadulce attack.