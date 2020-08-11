An exciting new and innovative project is due to launch this week for the young people of Pilar de la Horadada.

THE Youth Council launches a new program with the objective to guide and orient the youth of the municipality through the experiences of the interviewees.

Staff of the Youth Council will interview people between the ages of sixteen and thirty-years-old from Pilar de la Horadada.

The program will premiere to celebrate International Youth Day 2020 and will continue as a weekly program, with an interview to be published every Wednesday at 12.00pm on the social networks of the Department of Youth.