New Mexican Restaurant Latest Metro Grupo Project in Costa del Sol

THERE is a completely new restaurant in Benalmadena Marina which has just opened and welcomes guests from 5pm to midnight.

Previously run by the Metro Grupo as Coast, offering a selection of Italian food, it has now been restyled as the Cantina Mexicana and offers a fine range of different Mexican delicacies such as Crispy Cod Taco and Pulled Mexican Chicken Burrito.

It’s next to Kaleido and is also the place to enjoy a cold beer or a Margarita and the kids aren’t forgotten with their own menu as well as a selection of vegetarian and gluten free dishes.

The name Metro Grupo is synonymous with high standards, friendly service, great food and good value for money.