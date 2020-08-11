New Covid-19 cases surge to daily record in Spain’s Balearics

NEW Covid-19 cases have surged to a daily record in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

Another 228 people have tested positive for the virus since Monday the Balearic Epidemiology Service reported, pushing up the total number of infections on the islands to 3,608 since the start of the pandemic.

Previously the highest number of cases registered on the archipelago in 24 hours was 127 on August 4.

Under the Ministry of Health’s new criteria for counting cases however, which excludes the 105 positive serologies from prior to May 11, the CCAE Balearic Island Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Centre has been notified of 3,503 cases.

Of these, 3,122 correspond to Mallorca, 238 to Ibiza, 127 to Menorca and 16 to Formentera.

On the bright side, 46 more people on the islands are classified as having recovered from the virus since yesterday.