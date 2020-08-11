Migrants Empty Calais Superstore of Lifejackets and Kayaks in Last Minute Bid to Cross English Channel

THE massive Decathlon superstore in Calais has experienced a huge surge in demand for lifejackets, kayaks and other items as migrants admit to be controlled by a ‘mafia’ ring turning over huge profits.

Many refugees would rather risk the crossing than face persecution or even death in their homelands. They are desperate to find their way to the UK which they are told is a “safe place” where they are least likely to be deported. A ‘mafia controls the crossings’ said one migrant. ‘You have to pay around €3,500 or they leave you in France – and other things could happen.’

-- Advertisement --



Another reportedly said: “Britain is the only safe place. We could be deported back if we stay in France and could be killed.”

It comes as immigration minister Chris Philp is to hold urgent talks with French counterparts in Paris in an attempt to stem the fresh upsurge in migrant crossings. The government has also been facing increasing pressure from Conservative MPs after fine weather and calm seas saw hundreds take to the water in an attempt to reach the UK.

The UK public is worried that many of the migrants may be Covid positive, as witnessed in northern Spain recently, nearly all of the rescued North Africans had to be forced into isolation by a court.

The British Navy is to be deployed now in the Channel to stop the crossings and return the boats to France it was announced yesterday.