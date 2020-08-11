Meet friends with Lux Mundi

WONDERFUL news Lux Mundi, Torre del Mar Centre is now open after lockdown, with full health security facilities being followed.

A great opportunity to meet friends and make new ones over a cup of coffee, tea or fruit juice with a piece of cake. Time to browse the boutique with a range of new and nearly new clothing and accessories and household goods with some surprising bargains! There is also a wide stock of second hand English books. You can also enjoy a little bit of paradise sitting in the garden which has been refurbished for social distancing purposes. Lux Mundi look forward to seeing you. Sorry but they cannot accept donations of books, clothes etc. at the moment.

On Tuesdays, the opening time 11am to 1pm by appointment only and on Fridays, they have a special coffee morning.

For further information and bookings please contact Tel 952 543 334 or email: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org Web site: www.lux-mundi.org .

Visit the centre at Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1”I”, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 29740.