THIS year’s harvest in Malaga will collect approximately four million kilos of grapes. The Regulatory Council of Denominations of Origin Malaga has estimated that the heat wave of recent days will not affect the harvest in the province of Malaga, in fact, a production is expected of average, estimated at around four million kilos.

Until the last days of July there have been no climatic incidents that have had a direct influence on wine production. The average temperature in Malaga has been somewhat higher than its historical average but not significantly, and despite the heat wave in recent days, for now the council claims “it is not having an impact on the quality or quantity of the grape”.

In short, the rainfall balance to date has been positive for the cultivation of the vine. Furthermore, in terms of plant health, there have been no major pests or diseases, with an impact on production or quality.