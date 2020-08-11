Magical tours in Cartagena

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
SPLENDOUR: Explore the Carthago Nova. CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Cartagena

AS part of its summer line-up of activities, Cartagena Puerto de Culturas has organised guided tours through museums and sites in the city, revealing different historical gems.

FROM the founding of the Carthaginian city, going through the life of a citizen of the Roman Empire in the splendour of Carthago Nova, through the turbulent medieval times and knowing how the people of Cartagena lived during the Civil War, are topics which will be explored during the tours.

The first of these – Cartagena Under The Condor Legion – will delve into the ‘implanted fear and terror’ during the Civil War, and reveal how civilians and soldiers protected themselves in the air-raid shelters and how both sides defended themselves with artillery and tanks.

During the Citizens of an Empire tour, buildings for shows, leisure and a venue that preserves paintings and mosaics will be visited.

In the Route Of The Four Temples, the magical meaning of the temples and their hills will be revealed.


Asclepios, 2,000 Years of a Hill is a ‘route to discover the cultures and civilisations of Cartagena from the most remote times and obtain the best panoramic view of the port’.

While the Qart Hadast To Carthago Nova allows you to relive the Punic Wars.


All tours take place from Monday to Friday. To find out more and book tickets, visit: www.cartagenapuertodeculturas.com or call 968 500 093.




