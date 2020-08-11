Los Secretos revealed in Return Tour

MADRID band Los Secretos (The Secrets) will stop off in Murcia next week as part of their ‘Return Tour’.

AS part of the ‘It’s Summer in Caravaca’ campaign, the band, hailed ‘one of the best groups in the history of Spanish music’ will perform live on Thursday, August 20, in Murcia’s Plaza de Toros.

The Department of Culture confirmed the concert will be held in acoustic format, the public will be seated, keeping the safety distance, and all the prevention measures that currently regulate public shows and guarantee that attendees will be in place.

A council spokesperson said: “Members of the public can enjoy this show, outdoors and with limited capacity with total peace of mind.”

The show will start at 10pm and the doors will open two hours before.

Tickets are now available at: www.compratuentrada.com.