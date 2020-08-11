VELEZ-Malaga once again becomes an international benchmark through culture and social matters by hosting the ‘Armazon’ exhibition.

The exhibition is based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the 2030 Agenda, which was the protagonist in the last ‘Summit del Clima 2019 ‘and whose poster is the work of the Veleña painter Yolanda Pérez. The exhibition can be visited in the room of El Pósito de Vélez-Málaga, from until August 29, from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm.

The exhibition made up of a total of 17 works by different Spanish artists inspired by the 17 SDGs proposed by the UN focus on gender equality, the protection of the planet, quality education, affordable energy, responsible consumption, innovation and health and well-being, among others.

Mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, expressed his enormous satisfaction at being able to participate in this project, “for the important message of well-being and sustainability that it represents, and because they have thought of an artist from Velez- Malaga to be a prominent part of the exhibition with an advertising poster that will tour spaces exhibitions from all over the Spanish and international geography.”