Human Induced Climate Change Will Increase Torrential Rains in Spain’s Costa del Sol By 15%

THE European Environment Agency warns of the dire effects that human-induced climate change will pose on Spain’s weather if drastic measures are not taken. In Spain’s Costa del Sol, torrential rains will increase by 15 per cent unless the world addresses this issue collectively.

A phenomenon as sporadic as a world pandemic has been able to overshadow global warming, but both issues affect the entire planet, and also, of course, this includes Malaga.

According to the European Environment Agency, Malaga would experience an increase between 5 per cent and 15 per cent in heavy rains during winters if high emissions continue. This increase in rainfall was also experienced earlier this year with storm Gloria.

On January 25, emergency services registered a total of 232 incidents in the province of Malaga, although the most affected municipalities were Campanillas, Mijas, Benalmadena, Marbella, Alhaurin de la Torre, Torremolinos and Estepona.

Furthermore, Malaga would be 10.76 per cent more exposed to severe flooding in the period between 2071 and 2100, compared to 1961-1990. Areas like Fuengirola would have 6.07 per cent of their surface sunken to around a metre under sea level, a phenomenon that would affect about 8,000 people; and also in areas of Torre del Mar, where the water level would rise another metre and harm 1,340 people.

This is a serious issue which should not be forced to take a backseat during the pandemic, instead, this health crisis should give us the opportunity to re-evaluate our behaviour as a nation and as well as a globe.