33 grants were made to entrepreneurs in Pilar de la Horadada, as Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez, gave his own personal experience as an example to encourage them.

THE grants were originally granted in 2019, with a resolution due in March, however they were postponed due to the exceptional situation caused by COVID-19.

José María Pérez Sánchez, together with the Councillor for Employment, Susi Sánchez Martínez, granted financial aid to the beneficiaries ranging from between €925.93 to €2,314.81.

José María Pérez Sánchez wanted to thank the entrepreneurs for continuing to operate in Pilar de la Horadada, and further stated that the City Council will continue to support all the shops and companies of the municipality.