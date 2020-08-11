Free tours of Calpe’s Roman site 

THE town hall is organising free conducted tours of the Baños de la Reina each Tuesday until the end of September.

These are led by the archaeologist Alicia Lujan who will explain the history and importance of the Second Century Queen’s Baths.

Groups are limited to 20 people, all of whom must wear facemasks and maintain social distancing throughout the tours, which leave El Moli del Morello at 8.30pm, meeting 15 minutes beforehand.

As numbers are limited, it is necessary to register at the Tourism Offices (96 583 69 20 or 96 583 85 32) or the turismo@calpe.es email address.

Meanwhile, work continues on clearing weeds and conserving the site, which is being carried out by specialist firm Alebus Patrimonio Historico.

Visiting the Baños recently, Calpe mayor Ana Sala and Culture councillor Pilar Cabrera met Alicia Lujan and representatives from Alebus who updated them on progress made so far.

They also explained that eventually the different sections of the site will be surfaced with different-coloured gravels, marking out the different sections of the site while discouraging the growth of weeds.