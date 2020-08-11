Free exhibition of Diego Ruiz Cortés in Fuengirola

The Casa de la Cultura Fuengirola hosts the pictorial exhibition of Diego Ruiz Cortés “60 years of painting”.

-- Advertisement --



The entrance to the exhibition, which begins this Friday, August 14 and will remain in the municipal hall until September 25, will be free.

“We will be able to enjoy a new pictorial exhibition at the Casa de la Cultura, in this case by Diego Ruiz Cortés, a long-standing Sevillian artist who began by linking his work to traditional Post-Impressionism and Neo-Impressionism and then evolved a little more towards a more personal, more figurative stamp and above all, more focused on the mathematical and geometric study of painting ”, explained councillor Rodrigo Romero.

Romero states “At the Casa de la Cultura we like to host a bit of everything and artists such as Diego Ruiz Cortés always have their place, who have managed to develop their own language and their own way of understanding art, life and how he reflects his own life experience in his work “