Face lift for Calpe’s Old Town streets

CALPE’S last plenary meeting approved remodelling Calle Benissa, Calle Murillo and Calle de Fora.

Together with improvements to Alcalde Vicente Pastor, this enters into Revitalise Calpe, the town hall’s Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) project.

The €990,000 cost will be co-financed by FEDER the EU’s Regional Development Fund.

The council meeting studied all appeals lodged against the project when the plans were put on public display before giving the definitive go-ahead. The next step will be putting the work out to tender.

Remodelling the streets will improve pedestrian mobility and the surroundings of these streets in the Old Town, the town hall explained. Plans include an escalator in Calle Alcalde Vicente Pastor and an electric ramp in Calle Murrillo, facilitating access to this steep area, particularly for the elderly or those with reduced mobility.

Pavements will also be widened in Calles Murillo, Benissa and De Fora.