Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol ask where’s the police? as Covid prevention guidelines slack

Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol are alarmed at the lack of police as they feel the Covid-19 regulations are getting slacker.

SPAIN’S expats who have previously felt safe on Spain’s Costa del Sol as the country like others continues to battle the dreaded, deathly at times, Coronavirus, with many taking note of the lack of police on patrol and the following of regulations becoming slacker.

At first, as the Costa del Sol came out of lockdown after thousands and thousands of deaths through Coronavirus infection derailed Spain, it appeared that the residents on the Costa del Sol as well as the police took matters and regulations very seriously and regulations were fully endorsed.

Although now it appears to many the region has got lax on abiding by the regulations and there doesn’t seem to be enough police on patrol.

As previously reported the police have admitted they have a shortage and clearly, those signs are starting to show as the streets recently see less policeman, whilst expats are complaining in the drop of standards and followings of regulations.

An elderly pensioner from Mijas, Dorothy Simmons, told the Euro Weekly News how she still fears the Coronavirus but feels many don’t now and there’s not enough law about to enforce the regulations, as she said:

“I had to take the law into my own hands on Sunday down at Fuengirola port, a bunch of Algerians strutting around all with no face masks on, I bleeding told them straight, put a mask on I shouted at them but they just smiled and grinned and just kept walking, where was the police? Tthey were everywhere before and now you hardly see any.

“I feel now summer’s here, people are getting lax about the regulations and don’t seem bothered any more, I see kids running around not washing their hands and those sanitisers at the front of restaurants never seem to be used by many, take a walk along the front and watch how many people use them – I can tell you hardly ever!” she stormed.

Another concerned resident is Steven Thompson, who feels the region is getting lax and that residents, as well as the little holidaymakers, are getting complacent, he said:

“You can see complacency is setting in now, there are people always walking around with their masks under their chin, for instance, if the law comes by, they just slip it up.

“Everyone needs to go back to taking more care, the numbers as we see are on the rise again and we all must take more responsibility,” he finished.