THE Benalmadena Auditorium is going to be the host for eight tribute acts performing for five hours on Saturday August 29 in aid of the Red Cross.

It’s another Festival of Legends event with music from the Beatles, Bee Gees, Bon Jovi, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Queen, Frank Sinatra and Tina Turner with tickets costing just €20 plus booking fee online from ticket agencies.

All hygiene rules will be in place and admittance from 6pm is by advance purchase ticket only due to reduced capacity but make sure you bring your mask to keep safe.