Drive-thru movies in Torre del Mar

THE Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, has presented the activity ‘Autocine Vélez-Málaga’, a programme of the best cinema of all time where children’s films and various classics will be screened for the public to you can see from your car completely free.

He also pointed out that “the health crisis of COVID-19 has forced a twist to the work in tourism in the most atypical summer in recent years. In this way, …we present a new activity. The launch of a drive-in movie theatre, where you can safely and free of charge see various classics from our car.” Films include Asterix, Grease, Playmobil and Saturday Night Fever.

For Atencia, this is “one of the events that we have considered to maintain the maximum security measures and, in turn, generate activity for local companies and boost the economy of the municipality in these difficult times. An activity that will take place, in principle, on August 14, 15, 21 and 22 at the Velez-Malaga fairgrounds.”

The Councillor for Tourism has reported that “the sessions begin at 10 at night and include children’s and youth films on Fridays, while the classics are reserved for Saturday. The doors are scheduled to open at 9pm.”