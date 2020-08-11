LA CALA DE MIJAS Lions Diabetic Support Group organised a great event at Sai Indian Restaurant in La Cala recently.

The restaurant provided a delicious and generous three course lunch whilst 44 supporters tried some Indian dancing and later Graham Rutland, the Lions president, provided another of his popular quizzes.

Grateful thanks to all supporters who helped raise €460 for the Diabetic Support Group and to Ibex Insurance for handing out goodies to everyone – shopping bags, fans and mints.

Don’t forget to visit the Lions’ Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala which is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm with a huge selection of quality seconds in ladies fashions, books, menswear, golfing items and bric-a-brac.

For more formation about the Diabetic Helpline and meetings telephone Anne Bowles on 607 879 450.

The next meeting for the Lions Alzheimer and Dementia Support Group is at 11,30 am on August 24 at Bar Tuta, La Cala. Telephone Sandie 663 529 280