SINCE the start of the pandemic, Estepona Council has spent more than €93,000 to purchase 150 tons of food in order to ensure that 2,000 local people were able to be given a nutritious meal on a daily basis.

It has had to close the dining room in order to carry out essential cleaning and disinfecting of the area which caters for so many people but warned clients in advance and provided them with bags of food to cover the closure dates.

This is an ongoing project to which the Council is committed in order to make sure that all those who are vulnerable have all of their basic needs catered for.