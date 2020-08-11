Coppers in Spain’s Costa del Sol Disrupt High Stakes Coke Deal Mid-Transaction

COPPERS on the Costa del Sol have disrupted a high stakes coke deal whilst the two parties were mid-transaction. The National Police arrested five individuals in Estepona (Malaga) as the alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking crime.

The detainees were intercepted when they tried to make a cocaine deal near a petrol station. The detainees were travelling in two vehicles one of which contained a bag with 1,230 grams of cocaine and the other vehicle contained €4,700 in cash. The amount of cocaine involved in this transaction could have reaped over €75,000 in street value benefits.

Thanks to citizen collaboration and the UDYCO investigators from the Algeciras police station, authorities were made aware of a possible drug exchange in the parking area of a petrol station on the National 340 highway. A joint operation was developed made up of different groups who were all dedicated to the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

During the investigation, they observed that the two vehicles seemed to have a telephone conversation between them without getting out of their respective vehicles. After a few minutes, one of the male passengers entered the petrol station and when he left, he changed cars without being seen.

After a few minutes, they began taking many security measures that made the police officers who were in the area even more suspicious and they decided to follow the vehicles to verify the reasons for this behaviour. Once the vehicles were immobilised, a bag with 1,230 grams of cocaine was found inside and €4,700 in cash inside the other vehicle.