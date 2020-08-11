IN December of last year, posters promoting the Berlin Circus which regularly tours along the Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz, were put up in Manilva.

According to local bylaws, any poster of this type has to be removed within 45 days in order to ensure that public spaces are kept clean and tidy without residents and visitors having to look at rapidly deteriorating paper.

A decision was made in March of this year to take action against the circus but this was postponed because of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now sanctions are being enforces against the company responsible for non-removal of the posters.