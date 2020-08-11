Charge cards for struggling families

COUNCILLOR for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, reports that members of Cruz Roja have delivered on Tuesday, August 11, at the Nerja Town Hall, ten new rechargeable credit cards.

The cards allow families who are in need as a result of the coronavirus crisis can meet the basic needs of food, hygiene and cleaning in supermarkets and local stores. There are already 54 processed in the municipality.

The delivery of these rechargeable credit cards began in Nerja on June 12 and can be requested at Community Social Services or at any Cruz Roja headquarters. It is a programme financed by the Junta de Andalucía managed by Cruz Roja in coordination with the Community Social Services, which complements and reinforces the entire line of aid that has already been launched from the state, local and autonomous community.

The councillor recalls that the cards are recharged monthly with an amount proportional to the number of people that make up the family, said amount being €150 for one person, €200 for two or three and €250 for four or more.