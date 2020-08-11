The installation of 10 can compactors has been carried out on different beaches along the Cartagena coast to offer a simpler way for people to recycle and take care of the environment.

IT is an initiative of Estrella Levante, in collaboration with the Cartagena City Council, which promotes sustainability and the protection of the environment in the municipality.

“With this collaboration we intend to make it easier to recycle cans for Cartagena residents and visitors to the coast”, said Cristina Mora, Councillor for the Environment of the Cartagena City Council, who also assured that “the City Council is committed to this collaboration because it will allow us to continue taking steps in positioning of Cartagena as a sustainable city”.

It is expected that the initiative will continue to be developed on the coast of Almería and Alicante to make a visible contribution to the sustainability and care of the environment.