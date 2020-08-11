The “Get Engaged in Life” campaign, an initiative that makes breastfeeding week visible, was a big success for the Department of Health and Equality of the City Council of Pilar de la Horadada.

“WE believe it is vitally important to disseminate information about breastfeeding, the guidelines that the Ministry of Health offers about this action, taking into account the recommendations offered during the Covid-19 and, in addition, to contribute resources from the Ministry of Equality regarding breastfeeding permits in the work environment as measures of conciliation of work, family and personal life of women and men.”

The campaign with the painting of two benches at the entrance of the Pilar de la Horadada health centre.